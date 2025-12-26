Bangkok Countdown 2026: six roads around Centralworld to close Dec 31-Jan 1

The Royal Gazette website on Thursday published an order by the chief traffic officer in Bangkok temporarily banning all vehicles from several roads around Centralworld for the Centralworld Bangkok Countdown 2026 event.

The order said large crowds of Thai residents and foreign tourists are expected, which could affect traffic. To ensure safety and ease congestion for road users and event-goers, roads will be temporarily closed from December 31, 2025 to January 1, 2026, with specific time windows as follows: