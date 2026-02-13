60 pct of Japan firms want BOJ to pause rate hike: poll

The results indicated that many companies are concerned that higher borrowing costs will increase pressure on their finances.

In the survey on monetary policy over the next year, 59.6 per cent of companies, the largest proportion, said that the central bank should hold rates steady, while 23.6 per cent said that lowering rates would be advisable, and only 16.6 per cent suggested raising them.

The survey found that 52 per cent said that borrowing rates had already risen since the BOJ raised its policy interest rate to 0.75 per cent in December.