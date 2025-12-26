People’s party vows no candidate changes in bold push for election victory

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, on Friday (December 26) addressed his controversial stance during a recent debate, where he was the sole candidate to raise his hand in support of an amnesty bill that includes offenders under Section 112 (Lèse-majesté).

Clarification on Section 112 and Amnesty

He clarified that his gesture did not signify a push to amend Section 112 itself, but rather a commitment to amnesty for all political prisoners.

He expressed concern over recent remarks by Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, accusing him of using the issue as a political pretext to gain popularity.

"I don't want Anutin to turn this into a political rhetoric or a 'fairy tale to deceive children.' Under the current Constitutional Court ruling framework, no political party can push for Section 112 amendments anymore," Natthaphong stated.