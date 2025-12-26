People’s party vows no candidate changes in bold push for election victory

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2025

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut rejects political rhetoric over Section 112, vowing no changes to the party's roster as they charge toward the upcoming election.

  • The People's Party has confirmed it will not change its prime ministerial candidates or MP applicants for the upcoming election.
  • This decision stands despite an ongoing NACC investigation into 44 of the party's former MPs over proposed amendments to Section 112.
  • The party's leader stated that these legal risks have been calculated and they are proceeding with a full-scale election campaign.
  • The main goal of this strategy is to win enough seats to lead the government and prevent smaller parties from forming a rival coalition.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, on Friday (December 26) addressed his controversial stance during a recent debate, where he was the sole candidate to raise his hand in support of an amnesty bill that includes offenders under Section 112 (Lèse-majesté).

Clarification on Section 112 and Amnesty

He clarified that his gesture did not signify a push to amend Section 112 itself, but rather a commitment to amnesty for all political prisoners.

He expressed concern over recent remarks by Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, accusing him of using the issue as a political pretext to gain popularity.

"I don't want Anutin to turn this into a political rhetoric or a 'fairy tale to deceive children.' Under the current Constitutional Court ruling framework, no political party can push for Section 112 amendments anymore," Natthaphong stated.

The "Orange vs. Blue" Divide

Regarding reports that the "Blue Party" (Bhumjaithai) refuses to align with the "Orange Party" (People’s Party) due to their stance on Section 112, Natthaphong remained unfazed.

He asserted that the upcoming election will be a clear choice for the public between a People’s Party-led government or an Anutin-led government.

When asked about potential alliances, he noted:

  • The People's Party will not collaborate with the Klatham Party.
  • Regarding Bhumjaithai’s potential alliance with Klatham, he remarked that it is their prerogative, leaving the final decision to the voters.

Coalition Logic and Parliamentary Principles

Natthaphong emphasised that the party winning the most seats should rightfully lead the government.

He questioned whether Bhumjaithai is attempting to form a rival coalition despite potentially not being the top-ranked party.

"If Anutin is confident he won't come in first, he shouldn't be setting conditions for the People’s Party’s government formation," he added.

Confidence in Victory and Legal Risks

Despite the ongoing NACC (National Anti-Corruption Commission) investigation into 44 former Move Forward Party MPs regarding ethical breaches over Section 112 amendment proposals, Natthaphong confirmed the party's strategy remains unchanged.

  • No candidate swaps: The party will not change its PM candidates or MP applicants.
  • Risk Management: He stated that the party has already calculated these risks and is moving forward with a full-scale election campaign.
  • Main Goal: To secure enough seats to prevent second- and third-place parties from forming a "minority-block" coalition, which he argued contradicts parliamentary principles.
