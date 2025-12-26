People’s party vows no candidate changes in bold push for election victory

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, on Friday (December 26) addressed his controversial stance during a recent debate, where he was the sole candidate to raise his hand in support of an amnesty bill that includes offenders under Section 112 (Lèse-majesté).
He clarified that his gesture did not signify a push to amend Section 112 itself, but rather a commitment to amnesty for all political prisoners.
He expressed concern over recent remarks by Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, accusing him of using the issue as a political pretext to gain popularity.
"I don't want Anutin to turn this into a political rhetoric or a 'fairy tale to deceive children.' Under the current Constitutional Court ruling framework, no political party can push for Section 112 amendments anymore," Natthaphong stated.
Regarding reports that the "Blue Party" (Bhumjaithai) refuses to align with the "Orange Party" (People’s Party) due to their stance on Section 112, Natthaphong remained unfazed.
He asserted that the upcoming election will be a clear choice for the public between a People’s Party-led government or an Anutin-led government.
When asked about potential alliances, he noted:
Natthaphong emphasised that the party winning the most seats should rightfully lead the government.
He questioned whether Bhumjaithai is attempting to form a rival coalition despite potentially not being the top-ranked party.
"If Anutin is confident he won't come in first, he shouldn't be setting conditions for the People’s Party’s government formation," he added.
Despite the ongoing NACC (National Anti-Corruption Commission) investigation into 44 former Move Forward Party MPs regarding ethical breaches over Section 112 amendment proposals, Natthaphong confirmed the party's strategy remains unchanged.