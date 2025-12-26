Russia welcomes renewed Thailand–Cambodia talks, urges peaceful settlement

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, commented on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation on December 25, saying it was regrettable that 2025 had seen a shift towards armed confrontation linked to territorial disputes—an outcome she attributed to the legacy of Western colonial policies.
She added that the situation was particularly troubling as both countries have long been traditional partners of Russia.
“We continue to support the resolution of all disputes through peaceful means and restraint by all parties, especially to avoid civilian casualties,” the statement said.
It added that Russia welcomed reports that Bangkok and Phnom Penh intended to return to negotiations under existing bilateral mechanisms to achieve a ceasefire and resolve the conflict, while taking into account provisions in a joint statement the two countries signed on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26.
Zakharova concluded that, amid what she described as a visibly worsening security environment in the Asia-Pacific region, it was especially important to act in the spirit of unity and solidarity—principles at the heart of ASEAN—in order to overcome existing conflicts.