Bangkok tops New Year bookings as China leads arrivals, TAT says

Bangkok is expected to remain Thailand’s busiest New Year destination for both domestic and international travellers, with bookings and travel plans clustering around the country’s main hubs, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said.
For foreign visitors, TAT expects the largest numbers over the New Year period to come from China, followed by Russia and India. Other key source markets are projected to include Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore and the United States, alongside travellers from Eastern Europe and Germany.
TAT said international bookings are still concentrated in the country’s best-known tourist centres. Bangkok leads the list, followed by Phuket and Chiang Mai, with strong demand also expected for Krabi and Koh Samui.
Domestic travel is also forecast to surge during the long holiday break, with Bangkok again topping the list of Thai travellers’ most-visited destinations. TAT projects 502,400 trips to Bangkok, up 5%, followed by Udon Thani with 130,440 trips (+5%) and Chiang Rai with 97,230 trips (+22%), reflecting rising interest in domestic getaways during cooler-season travel.
By region, the Central region is expected to attract the most Thai visitor trips at 1.28 million, up 6%. The Northeast follows with 1,105,300 trips (+5%), while the East is projected at 925,900 trips (+8%). In revenue terms, the East is forecast to generate the most at 3.82 billion baht (+9%), driven by coastal destinations. The North is projected at 3.71 billion baht (+12%), supported by seasonal travel, while Bangkok is forecast to bring in 3.4 billion baht (+6%).
To spread New Year travel beyond the main hubs, TAT said it is backing Countdown 2026 activities across nine provinces. Two locations will host TAT-led events: Kwan Phayao in Phayao and Su-ngai Kolok in Narathiwat. Combined, these two provinces are projected to receive 35,600 Thai visitor trips, up 38%, generating 85 million baht in revenue, up 37%, with Phayao expected to draw more visitors and income than Narathiwat.
TAT is also supporting countdown events in Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Roi Et, Phang Nga and Songkhla. Across all nine provinces, TAT forecasts 823,700 Thai visitor trips, up 7%, producing 4.75 billion baht in revenue, also up 7%.
Against this backdrop, TAT estimates total tourism revenue over the New Year period at 70.105–76.5 billion baht, down 2–9% year on year, as stronger domestic travel is expected to be offset by softer foreign spending.
For the international market, covering December 20, 2025–January 1, 2026, TAT expects 1.4–1.5 million foreign visitors, down 6–12%, generating 51.6–58.0 billion baht, down 4–15%. Domestic travel, measured over the five-day holiday stretch December 31, 2025–January 4, 2026, is forecast at 4.96 million trips, up 7%, producing 18.5 billion baht in tourism receipts, also up 7%.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said domestic travel is expected to gain momentum during the holiday break, but weaker spending from foreign visitors is likely to pull overall New Year tourism revenue below last year’s level.