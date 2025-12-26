Bangkok tops New Year bookings as China leads arrivals, TAT says

Bangkok is expected to remain Thailand’s busiest New Year destination for both domestic and international travellers, with bookings and travel plans clustering around the country’s main hubs, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said.

For foreign visitors, TAT expects the largest numbers over the New Year period to come from China, followed by Russia and India. Other key source markets are projected to include Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore and the United States, alongside travellers from Eastern Europe and Germany.

TAT said international bookings are still concentrated in the country’s best-known tourist centres. Bangkok leads the list, followed by Phuket and Chiang Mai, with strong demand also expected for Krabi and Koh Samui.