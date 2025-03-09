Gen Z shapes the future of tourism in Asia: Agoda

1. Social media gives inspiration for travel

Gen Z travellers are leaders in using social media to search for travel inspiration, including TikTok (20%) and Instagram (14%). Though inspiration from social media is important for Gen Z travellers, some 17% of them seek advice from acquaintances.

2. No advance travel plans

As everything can change at any time, 20% of Gen Z travellers book a flight less than a week before travel. They are likely to book accommodations less than an hour before their stay.

3. Travel together is better

Gen Z pays attention to travel experience sharing, in which 38% prefer travelling with their lover. However, they also prefer travelling with families and friends as well.