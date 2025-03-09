Gen Z shapes the future of tourism in Asia: Agoda

SUNDAY, MARCH 09, 2025

Generation Z travellers are set to play a pivotal role in redefining the future of tourism in the Asia region, with their unique travel preferences and behaviors standing out compared to previous generations, according to a survey by online travel agency Agoda.

Travellers aged 18-27 are increasingly turning to social media for travel inspiration and prioritising experiences over rigid planning.

This shift in mindset is not only shaping the future of travel but also opening up opportunities for a more creative and engaging travel experience, Agoda said.

Here are five key travel trends among Gen Z:

Gen Z shapes the future of tourism in Asia: Agoda

1. Social media gives inspiration for travel

Gen Z travellers are leaders in using social media to search for travel inspiration, including TikTok (20%) and Instagram (14%). Though inspiration from social media is important for Gen Z travellers, some 17% of them seek advice from acquaintances.

Gen Z shapes the future of tourism in Asia: Agoda

2. No advance travel plans

As everything can change at any time, 20% of Gen Z travellers book a flight less than a week before travel. They are likely to book accommodations less than an hour before their stay.

Gen Z shapes the future of tourism in Asia: Agoda

3. Travel together is better

Gen Z pays attention to travel experience sharing, in which 38% prefer travelling with their lover.  However, they also prefer travelling with families and friends as well.

Gen Z shapes the future of tourism in Asia: Agoda

4. Shared behaviour on travel expenses

Similar to Millenials, Gen Z travellers prefer accommodations not exceeding 1,700 baht a person per night. However, 56% of Gen Z are more likely to control their budget than Millennials of 44%.

Gen Z shapes the future of tourism in Asia: Agoda

5. Shared behaviour on global exploration

The desire to explore the world is shared across all generations, as nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials plan to travel one to three times this year, while one-third of them plan to travel four to six times per year.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy