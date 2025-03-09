Gen Z shapes the future of tourism in Asia: Agoda

Travellers aged 18-27 are increasingly turning to social media for travel inspiration and prioritising experiences over rigid planning.
This shift in mindset is not only shaping the future of travel but also opening up opportunities for a more creative and engaging travel experience, Agoda said.
Here are five key travel trends among Gen Z:
1. Social media gives inspiration for travel
Gen Z travellers are leaders in using social media to search for travel inspiration, including TikTok (20%) and Instagram (14%). Though inspiration from social media is important for Gen Z travellers, some 17% of them seek advice from acquaintances.
2. No advance travel plans
As everything can change at any time, 20% of Gen Z travellers book a flight less than a week before travel. They are likely to book accommodations less than an hour before their stay.
3. Travel together is better
Gen Z pays attention to travel experience sharing, in which 38% prefer travelling with their lover. However, they also prefer travelling with families and friends as well.
4. Shared behaviour on travel expenses
Similar to Millenials, Gen Z travellers prefer accommodations not exceeding 1,700 baht a person per night. However, 56% of Gen Z are more likely to control their budget than Millennials of 44%.
5. Shared behaviour on global exploration
The desire to explore the world is shared across all generations, as nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials plan to travel one to three times this year, while one-third of them plan to travel four to six times per year.