TAT launches 12 campaigns to boost tourism during green season

Launched under the “Year of Celebration” initiative, the campaigns promote travel across 55 selected provinces, with a target to generate no less than 500 million baht in tourism revenue.
Kritsada Tanthetthit, secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, stated on Wednesday that this initiative is a key component of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025, launched to help revitalise Thailand’s tourism economy during the green season (June–September 2025).
The project aims to encourage domestic travel, elevate emerging destinations, and inspire travellers with fresh and diverse experiences. The ultimate goal for 2025 is to generate 1.17 trillion baht in revenue and attract 205 million domestic tourist trips.
Kritsada believes the 12 lifestyle-driven campaigns are well aligned with the preferences of modern travellers, helping to expand the domestic tourism base in a creative and strategic manner.
These efforts are expected to enhance Thailand’s tourism sector, distribute income to local communities, stimulate local economies, and strengthen Thailand’s image as a world-class travel destination, he added.
Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT deputy governor for domestic marketing, added that the “Year of Celebration” aims to stimulate travel across all 55 provinces during the green season by highlighting each destination’s charm through fresh, creative perspectives.
This will be achieved through collaborations with over 50 influencers and bloggers to generate inspiration and excitement for domestic travel.
TAT is also working closely with tourism operators to offer special promotions and exclusive deals through the 12 themed campaigns. These campaigns are designed to appeal to niche traveller segments within subculture groups, including working professionals, the LGBTQ+ community, families, food lovers, and adventure seekers.
The aim is to deliver memorable travel experiences through marketing activities that introduce new selling points for emerging destinations, while fostering a vibrant and joyful atmosphere throughout the rainy season.
The project targets 250,000 product and service buyers, at least 10 million impressions, and no less than 500 million baht in revenue, Apichai said.
The Year of Celebration initiative features 12 themed campaigns designed to resonate with diverse traveller lifestyles. For example, Burn Out Break – #Just Slow Down encourages working individuals experiencing burnout to reconnect with nature and rejuvenate.
Love Out Loud – #And I Say Yes invites LGBTQ+ travellers to discover the perfect romantic getaway, while Alone But Not Lonely – #Me Myself And... empowers women to embrace solo travel and explore new horizons.
The programme also features participation from a wide range of partners offering discounts, privileges, and giveaways—such as discounted transport tickets, bonus mileage points, accommodation deals, EV charging discounts, cashback offers and special car rental promotions.
Interested travellers can find full details and partner promotions on the website: www.เมืองน่าเที่ยว2568.com.