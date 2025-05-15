TAT launches 12 campaigns to boost tourism during green season

Kritsada believes the 12 lifestyle-driven campaigns are well aligned with the preferences of modern travellers, helping to expand the domestic tourism base in a creative and strategic manner.

These efforts are expected to enhance Thailand’s tourism sector, distribute income to local communities, stimulate local economies, and strengthen Thailand’s image as a world-class travel destination, he added.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT deputy governor for domestic marketing, added that the “Year of Celebration” aims to stimulate travel across all 55 provinces during the green season by highlighting each destination’s charm through fresh, creative perspectives.

This will be achieved through collaborations with over 50 influencers and bloggers to generate inspiration and excitement for domestic travel.

TAT is also working closely with tourism operators to offer special promotions and exclusive deals through the 12 themed campaigns. These campaigns are designed to appeal to niche traveller segments within subculture groups, including working professionals, the LGBTQ+ community, families, food lovers, and adventure seekers.

The aim is to deliver memorable travel experiences through marketing activities that introduce new selling points for emerging destinations, while fostering a vibrant and joyful atmosphere throughout the rainy season.

The project targets 250,000 product and service buyers, at least 10 million impressions, and no less than 500 million baht in revenue, Apichai said.