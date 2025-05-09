TAT to cut foreign arrival target below 37 million amid tourism slump

TAT statistics for 2024 indicated that Chinese tourists most frequently chose Thailand as their destination, followed by Japan and South Korea. However, in the first quarter of this year, more Chinese tourists opted for Japan, driven by the weaker yen and ease of travel.

Vietnam has also gained popularity due to a shift in group tours away from Thailand, resulting in Thailand falling to third place among Chinese tourist destinations.

Teerasil attributed the shift to safety concerns surrounding Thailand’s image, citing incidents such as the kidnapping of Chinese nationals, international call centre scams, the repatriation of Uyghurs to China, bombings in the Su-ngai Kolok district of Narathiwat, and recent earthquakes.

He added that these issues have also shaken the confidence of tourists from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea.

“In addition to the decline in Chinese visitors, we’re also seeing a drop in arrivals from Japan and South Korea,” he said.

“We’re closely monitoring these markets, as they are geographically close to China, which is currently pursuing a dual strategy—encouraging domestic tourism while also trying to attract more inbound visitors.”