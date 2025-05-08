Thailand Quashes China Tourist Ban Rumours But Investigates Malicious Warnings

Thai authorities have moved to dismiss widespread rumours suggesting China has imposed a ban on its citizens travelling to Thailand.

Natthriya Thaweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, addressed the speculation on Thursday, confirming that the Thai government's inquiries have revealed no official prohibition or warning has been issued by Beijing.

Natthriya did acknowledge reports of malicious individuals attempting to dissuade potential Chinese tourists from visiting Thailand. However, she stressed that these incidents appear to be isolated and not widespread, primarily affecting smaller cities.

Security forces are reportedly taking robust action to identify and apprehend those responsible for these disruptive attempts.

The Permanent Secretary also clarified an issue where individuals applying for or renewing their passports were receiving an automated warning advising caution when travelling to Thailand.

