Thailand Quashes China Tourist Ban Rumours But Investigates Malicious Warnings

Thai authorities have moved to dismiss widespread rumours suggesting China has imposed a ban on its citizens travelling to Thailand.
Natthriya Thaweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, addressed the speculation on Thursday, confirming that the Thai government's inquiries have revealed no official prohibition or warning has been issued by Beijing.
Natthriya did acknowledge reports of malicious individuals attempting to dissuade potential Chinese tourists from visiting Thailand. However, she stressed that these incidents appear to be isolated and not widespread, primarily affecting smaller cities.
Security forces are reportedly taking robust action to identify and apprehend those responsible for these disruptive attempts.
The Permanent Secretary also clarified an issue where individuals applying for or renewing their passports were receiving an automated warning advising caution when travelling to Thailand.
This alert, she explained, was a legacy of the earthquake period and Thai authorities have already requested its removal from the Chinese passport system, with the process being expedited.
Despite these concerns, there are emerging positive indicators for tourism from China following the recent Labour Day holiday. Group tours consisting of senior citizens have begun to arrive, a trend partly attributed to reduced airfares after the peak holiday period.
Furthermore, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has received enquiries from school and university groups planning visits in July and August.
Adding to this optimistic outlook, data from Alipay and its Alipay+ partner payment apps indicates Thailand remains a top destination for Chinese travellers.
During the 2025 Labour Day "Golden Week" holiday, Thailand ranked fifth globally in terms of total spending by Chinese tourists using Alipay+.
Alipay+, a unified payment gateway developed by Ant International, allows users of 36 e-wallets across Asia and Europe, including those from China, to seamlessly use their home payment apps in over 70 markets. This eliminates the need for currency exchange or carrying cash.
The top destinations for Chinese travellers, based on total Alipay spending during the holiday, were Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Macao SAR, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, France, Canada, and Italy. This data underscores Thailand's continued popularity among Chinese tourists despite the recent rumours.