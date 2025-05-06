Tourism Minister to meet Chinese envoy to boost tourist confidence

Sorawong said he is scheduled to meet the Chinese ambassador next week in response to a private sector proposal suggesting that Thailand invite the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism to help enhance the country’s positive image.

He added that he had already discussed the matter with the Chinese envoy at Government House on Sunday, May 4.

“In May, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will launch the ‘Sawasdee Nihao’ programme, which will bring over 300 Chinese influencers and mainstream media representatives to Thailand to promote Thai tourism,” he said.