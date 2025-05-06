Tourism Minister to meet Chinese envoy to boost tourist confidence

The minister revealed on Tuesday that Thailand generated 952 billion baht in tourism revenue from January 1 to April 28 this year, marking a 4.73% year-on-year increase. He attributed this growth to the expansion of long-haul tourist markets, which have helped offset the slowdown in the Chinese tourist segment.
Sorawong said he is scheduled to meet the Chinese ambassador next week in response to a private sector proposal suggesting that Thailand invite the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism to help enhance the country’s positive image.
He added that he had already discussed the matter with the Chinese envoy at Government House on Sunday, May 4.
“In May, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will launch the ‘Sawasdee Nihao’ programme, which will bring over 300 Chinese influencers and mainstream media representatives to Thailand to promote Thai tourism,” he said.
The minister also noted that Thailand has revised its key tourism performance indicators. Rather than focusing solely on the number of tourist arrivals, the new approach also takes into account per capita spending by visitors.
Regarding domestic tourism, Sorawong stated that a campaign is currently being developed to stimulate the domestic market. The proposal will be submitted for Cabinet consideration next week, he added.