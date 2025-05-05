\'The White Lotus\' Effect Fuels Koh Samui Retail Boom, Defying National Downturn

The popularity of the hit HBO series "The White Lotus" Season 3, filmed partly on the Thai island of Koh Samui, is providing a significant boost to the local retail sector, contrasting with the more challenging conditions faced by retailers in other parts of Thailand.

While the national retail landscape navigates economic headwinds, Koh Samui in Surat Thani is experiencing a surge in tourist activity and spending, benefiting key players like Sahathai Department Store and Central Festival Samui.

The filming of the series on the island in 2024, culminating in an eight-episode run earlier this year which garnered record viewership, has shone a global spotlight on Koh Samui.

The inclusion of Thai superstar Lisa Lalisa Manobal in the cast further amplified international interest. The resulting buzz has translated into a noticeable increase in visitor numbers since the start of 2025.

