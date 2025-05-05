\'The White Lotus\' Effect Fuels Koh Samui Retail Boom, Defying National Downturn

The popularity of the hit HBO series "The White Lotus" Season 3, filmed partly on the Thai island of Koh Samui, is providing a significant boost to the local retail sector, contrasting with the more challenging conditions faced by retailers in other parts of Thailand.
While the national retail landscape navigates economic headwinds, Koh Samui in Surat Thani is experiencing a surge in tourist activity and spending, benefiting key players like Sahathai Department Store and Central Festival Samui.
The filming of the series on the island in 2024, culminating in an eight-episode run earlier this year which garnered record viewership, has shone a global spotlight on Koh Samui.
The inclusion of Thai superstar Lisa Lalisa Manobal in the cast further amplified international interest. The resulting buzz has translated into a noticeable increase in visitor numbers since the start of 2025.
Salil Panjakunatorn of Sahathai Surat Thani, while noting the broader challenges for Thai retail, highlighted a 20-30% increase in tourist footfall at their mainland store in Surat Thani, attributed in part to the "White Lotus" effect drawing more international visitors to the region.
This influx is providing a welcome stimulus to the local economy beyond the island itself.
Similarly, Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana from Central Pattana reported a significant uplift in tourist numbers and spending at Central Festival Samui.
While specific traffic figures haven't been released, the positive impact of the television series on the island's retail and overall economy is evident.
The Central Festival Samui, with its focus on high-end tourists and its "Reminiscence of Southern Lifestyle" design, is well-positioned to capitalise on this increased interest.
Koh Samui, already recognised as a top destination – ranking as the best island in Asia Pacific for 2024 by Travel + Leisure – attracts over 2.5 million tourists annually and handles a substantial number of daily flights.
The "White Lotus" connection appears to have further enhanced its appeal on the global stage, translating directly into increased retail activity and economic growth for the island, in stark contrast to the more muted performance elsewhere in Thailand.