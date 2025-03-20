Samui property developers to cash in on hit TV series

Koh Samui, the resort island in Surat Thani province, is expected to enjoy increasing demand for condominiums and villas this year thanks to the popularity of hit American TV series “The White Lotus”, according to investment management firm Colliers Thailand.
Season 3 of the popular series was primarily filmed at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, with additional scenes shot at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort and various locations in Phang Nga and Bangkok.
Phattarachai Taweewong, director of research and communication at Colliers, said on Wednesday that “The White Lotus” represents the luxury and beauty of Koh Samui, strengthening its position as a destination for high-end travellers from around the world, especially those from Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.
“This has been a key driver in the rapid growth of the real estate market in the area,” he said.
He estimated that in 2025, the property market on the island in the Gulf of Thailand will see over 600 new condominium units and more than 80 seaside villas going up for sale. These luxury properties have been particularly popular among European investors, he added.
Phattarachai added that in the past year, large developers have launched branded residence projects on Koh Samui, with reported “excellent” sales of ultra-luxury units priced at over 100 million baht each.
"Koh Samui has become a prime location that luxury real estate investors cannot overlook, especially for condominiums priced 50,000-70,000 baht per square metre, which have a high sales rate and sell out quickly after launch,” he said.
He pointed out that the Lamai Beach area has the highest sales rate for the villa market at 79.82%, reflecting its popularity among foreign buyers.
“Investment in Koh Samui real estate continues to show strong potential, driven by high demand from foreign buyers, especially from European, Russian, Israeli, and Chinese investors, who account for more than 85% of total demand,” said Phattarachai. “Thai buyers make up 10-15%, mostly consisting of investors from Bangkok and business owners.”
The future of the Koh Samui real estate market is strong amid the growing demand for both villas and luxury condominiums, making Koh Samui an attractive destination for developers and real estate investors looking for growth opportunities and high returns on investment, he added.