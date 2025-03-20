Samui property developers to cash in on hit TV series

Koh Samui, the resort island in Surat Thani province, is expected to enjoy increasing demand for condominiums and villas this year thanks to the popularity of hit American TV series “The White Lotus”, according to investment management firm Colliers Thailand.

Season 3 of the popular series was primarily filmed at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, with additional scenes shot at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort and various locations in Phang Nga and Bangkok.

Phattarachai Taweewong, director of research and communication at Colliers, said on Wednesday that “The White Lotus” represents the luxury and beauty of Koh Samui, strengthening its position as a destination for high-end travellers from around the world, especially those from Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

“This has been a key driver in the rapid growth of the real estate market in the area,” he said.

He estimated that in 2025, the property market on the island in the Gulf of Thailand will see over 600 new condominium units and more than 80 seaside villas going up for sale. These luxury properties have been particularly popular among European investors, he added.