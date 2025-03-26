Thailand to adopt WIPO’s data model to boost creative economy

Thailand is set to adopt a new data model developed by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to evaluate and enhance its creative economy, aiming to promote its “soft power” globally.

The creative economy, driven by innovation and imagination, is being increasingly seen as a key driver of economic growth.

While countries like China have capitalised on their creative industries with successes like the film “Ne Zha”, the game “Black Myth Wukong” and collectibles seller Pop Mart, Thailand too is witnessing growing international recognition with productions like “Lan Mah” and season 3 of the popular TV series “The White Lotus”.

WIPO’s Creative Economy Data Model (CEDM) will be piloted in Thailand, making it the fourth country to implement this system after the Philippines, Kazakhstan and Trinidad and Tobago. WIPO plans to expand the model to 12 countries within 2025.

In Thailand, this initiative is expected to offer substantial long-term benefits, especially since its creative industry, spanning 15 sectors, has already contributed 1.44 trillion baht to the economy in 2023 and created nearly a million jobs.

Dimiter Gantchev, deputy director and senior manager of WIPO’s Copyright and Creative Industries Sector, told Krungthepturakij that the creative economy is no longer a “nebulous concept”.

