Thailand to adopt WIPO’s data model to boost creative economy

Thailand is set to adopt a new data model developed by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to evaluate and enhance its creative economy, aiming to promote its “soft power” globally.
The creative economy, driven by innovation and imagination, is being increasingly seen as a key driver of economic growth.
While countries like China have capitalised on their creative industries with successes like the film “Ne Zha”, the game “Black Myth Wukong” and collectibles seller Pop Mart, Thailand too is witnessing growing international recognition with productions like “Lan Mah” and season 3 of the popular TV series “The White Lotus”.
WIPO’s Creative Economy Data Model (CEDM) will be piloted in Thailand, making it the fourth country to implement this system after the Philippines, Kazakhstan and Trinidad and Tobago. WIPO plans to expand the model to 12 countries within 2025.
In Thailand, this initiative is expected to offer substantial long-term benefits, especially since its creative industry, spanning 15 sectors, has already contributed 1.44 trillion baht to the economy in 2023 and created nearly a million jobs.
Dimiter Gantchev, deputy director and senior manager of WIPO’s Copyright and Creative Industries Sector, told Krungthepturakij that the creative economy is no longer a “nebulous concept”.
“It is now widely understood. Thailand has dedicated agencies, extensive international collaboration, and clear growth indicators. WIPO seeks to enhance this understanding through a focus on intellectual property and creative outputs, and to encourage Thailand to assert its presence on the global stage."
The CEDM is designed to offer a comprehensive assessment of a country’s creative economic potential. Unlike traditional models that provide static on subjects like employment and production, the CEDM examines interconnections within the sector to support strategic policy-making and investment.
Thailand’s pilot programme will be a joint effort by WIPO, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), and the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), with input from other key stakeholders, including the National Statistical Office and Culture Ministry.
Gantchev noted that the Philippines’ experience with its 2025 Creative Industries Development Act, which mandates annual data collection, highlighted challenges in tracking freelancers and informal sector contributions. Thailand’s participation in CEDM will help refine data collection processes and inform policy development.
Currently, Thailand uses five key indicators to measure its creative economy: Gross Value Added (GVA), creative workforce statistics, export value of creative goods, government investment in creative industries and detailed analysis of creative businesses. The CEDM is expected to enhance these metrics by providing a more globally informed perspective.
Chakrit Pichyangkul, director of CEA, welcomed the initiative, emphasising the importance of adopting a global framework.
“While we have developed our own analytical tools, the CEDM offers a broader perspective,” he said. “To compete internationally, we need to understand the core drivers of the creative economy. This model will help us measure our potential and guide strategic investments.”
WIPO executives are optimistic about Thailand’s creative economy, citing significant progress over 23 years of collaboration. Gantchev said Thailand should promote its achievements internationally.
“Thailand has made remarkable progress,” he concluded. “Many countries with fewer achievements are more vocal. Thailand has a wealth of creative talent and should confidently showcase its capabilities to the world.”