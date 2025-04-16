Thailand Rolls Out Red Carpet for Global Filmmakers Amidst \"White Lotus\" Success

Thailand is firmly establishing itself as a prime destination for international film crews, capitalising on the recent success of high-profile productions.

The American series "The White Lotus," which recently concluded its third season filmed in the Southeast Asian nation, has proven a significant draw.

The final episode garnered an impressive 6.2 million viewers in the United States alone, a substantial 30% increase from the previous episode's 4.8 million, with an average of 16 million viewers tuning in across the entire series.

Adding to the buzz is the upcoming release of the film "Jurassic World," scheduled for July.

This influx of international productions is not only bringing significant investment into Thailand but is also expected to provide a welcome boost to the tourism sector, inspiring viewers to explore the locations showcased on screen.

The Department of Tourism is actively encouraging this trend through attractive incentives, most recently increasing the maximum "cash rebate" to a generous 30%, alongside additional perks for foreign film companies choosing Thailand as their filming location.

In the past year alone, 2024 saw a total of 491 foreign productions filming in the country, generating over 6.58 billion baht for the Thai economy.





Chaturon Phakdeewanich, the director-general of the Department of Tourism, revealed that he has been tasked by Natthriya Thaweewong, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, to ensure the "Foreign Film and Video Affairs Division" under his department ramps up efforts to increase revenue from foreign film shoots to a target of "10 billion baht" in 2025.

This ambitious goal surpasses the department's initial target of 7.5 billion baht.