Thai Tourism Chiefs Push for THB 3.5 Billion Boost Amidst Chinese Visitor Concerns

Thai tourism authorities are urging the government to approve a 3.5 billion baht injection of funds to aggressively stimulate both domestic and international tourism.

The move comes after a slight dip in international arrivals in the first four months of 2025 and growing concerns about the crucial Chinese market.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) are preparing to submit a proposal to the Cabinet for the significant financial boost, which will be channelled through three key initiatives.

A primary focus will be on revitalising the number of visitors from China, aiming to reach 6.7 million for the year, matching the 2024 figures.

Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong explained that the revised strategy followed discussions with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Recent figures showed a marginal 0.2% decrease in international tourist arrivals between January and April 2025 compared to the same period last year, prompting a rethink on how to maximise the impact of the tourism budget.

"We were initially planning to request 3.5 billion baht from the central emergency reserve fund for a further phase of the 'Visit Thailand Together' scheme for Thai nationals, targeting one million users," Sorawong stated. "We are now proposing to reallocate some of these funds to projects specifically designed to boost inbound tourism."

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool added that the revised plan would be presented to the Prime Minister this week before being submitted to the Cabinet.

She described the requested budget as a "booster shot" to effectively invigorate both the domestic and international markets through three targeted campaigns.

