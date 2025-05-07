Thai Tourism Chiefs Push for THB 3.5 Billion Boost Amidst Chinese Visitor Concerns

Thai tourism authorities are urging the government to approve a 3.5 billion baht injection of funds to aggressively stimulate both domestic and international tourism.
The move comes after a slight dip in international arrivals in the first four months of 2025 and growing concerns about the crucial Chinese market.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) are preparing to submit a proposal to the Cabinet for the significant financial boost, which will be channelled through three key initiatives.
A primary focus will be on revitalising the number of visitors from China, aiming to reach 6.7 million for the year, matching the 2024 figures.
Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong explained that the revised strategy followed discussions with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Recent figures showed a marginal 0.2% decrease in international tourist arrivals between January and April 2025 compared to the same period last year, prompting a rethink on how to maximise the impact of the tourism budget.
"We were initially planning to request 3.5 billion baht from the central emergency reserve fund for a further phase of the 'Visit Thailand Together' scheme for Thai nationals, targeting one million users," Sorawong stated. "We are now proposing to reallocate some of these funds to projects specifically designed to boost inbound tourism."
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool added that the revised plan would be presented to the Prime Minister this week before being submitteTAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool d to the Cabinet.
She described the requested budget as a "booster shot" to effectively invigorate both the domestic and international markets through three targeted campaigns.
"Given the current slowdown in international arrivals, we believe it's crucial to allocate resources not only to the domestic market but also to maintain the momentum of our international tourism efforts," Thapanee emphasised.
Three-Pronged Approach to Revive Tourism
The three proposed projects include:
Thapanee highlighted the challenges in the Chinese market, attributing them to concerns about safety and negative online narratives.
"The current situation with Chinese tourists has been impacted by several factors, particularly concerns about Thailand's safety image, making them hesitant to travel. This has affected the charter flight market for tour operators, and we are concerned about potential knock-on effects for scheduled flights. Therefore, supporting charter flights from China is vital," she said.
Efforts to Woo Chinese Agents and Influencers
Beyond these projects, TAT plans to invest 20 million baht from its existing marketing budget in a "Ni Hao Sawasdee" mega familiarisation trip in late May 2025.
This initiative will invite 500 representatives from Chinese tour operators, media outlets, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from across China to experience Thailand's tourism offerings firsthand.
"Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will personally attend the opening of the 'Ni Hao Sawasdee' event to update attendees on the Thai government's efforts to address concerns affecting Chinese tourist confidence, providing them with a clear understanding and fostering trust in Thailand," Thapanee explained.
Furthermore, TAT is organising the "Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2025" tourism trade show in Chiang Mai from 4th to 6th June, expecting 480 international buyers and over 500-600 media and KOL participants, with a strong focus on attracting delegates from the Chinese market. This event is intended to further enhance Thailand's image as a desirable destination.
Thapanee acknowledged the significant challenge of countering negative perceptions amplified on social media among Chinese tourists, including issues related to human trafficking, earthquake safety concerns, the murder of an LGBTQ+ individual, and negative connotations surrounding Chinese businesses in Thailand.
"We recognise that managing this situation is incredibly difficult and requires government-to-government level engagement. Tourism Minister Sorawong will be inviting the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism to attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of Thai-Chinese relations in July 2025," she stated.
Thapanee warned that if the current negative trend continues, Chinese tourist arrivals to Thailand in 2025 could plummet to a worst-case scenario of just 4-5 million. However, if confidence can be restored, the aim is to reach the previous year's figure of 6.7 million.
"The Chinese tourist market to Thailand has contracted by as much as 30% in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year. Therefore, supporting this market is crucial. While TAT is adjusting its long-haul market promotion strategy for Europe and the Middle East, which are showing strong growth, even these gains won't fully compensate if Chinese arrivals drop to the worst-case scenario of 4-5 million," she stated.
Overall, Thailand is still aiming for 35.5 million international tourist arrivals in 2025, matching last year's figures and generating a revenue increase of at least 10% from the international market, rising to 1.83 trillion baht from 1.67 trillion baht.
The target for the domestic market remains at 205 million trips, generating 1.17 trillion baht in revenue, bringing the total revenue target for both markets to 3 trillion baht, equivalent to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.