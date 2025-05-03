Thailand welcomes 12.09 million foreign tourists in first 4 months of 2025

SATURDAY, MAY 03, 2025

Total revenue from tourism goes up despite a slight dip in arrivals

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has released statistics showing that 12.09 million foreign tourists visited Thailand during the first four months of 2025, a slight decline of 0.26% compared to the same period last year. However, tourism revenue rose by 5.24% year on year, reaching 576.85 billion baht.

In April alone, which included the Songkran Festival, 2.54 million international visitors arrived to the kingdom — a 7.6% drop from April 2024. Malaysia overtook China as the top source of tourists during that month.

Top 10 countries by tourist arrivals (Jan–Apr 2025):

  •     China – 1,648,647
  •     Malaysia – 1,516,132
  •     Russia – 877,516
  •     India – 750,056
  •     South Korea – 582,385
  •     United Kingdom – 445,347
  •     Germany – 424,101
  •     United States – 401,137
  •     France – 382,257
  •     Japan – 374,896

Top 10 countries by tourist arrivals (April 2025):

  •     Malaysia – 362,636
  •     China – 317,213
  •     India – 206,286
  •     Russia – 155,314
  •     United Kingdom – 110,231
  •     South Korea – 84,455
  •     Germany – 82,859
  •     United States – 80,506
  •     Laos – 80,468
  •     Australia – 75,067
     
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy