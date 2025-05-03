Thailand welcomes 12.09 million foreign tourists in first 4 months of 2025

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has released statistics showing that 12.09 million foreign tourists visited Thailand during the first four months of 2025, a slight decline of 0.26% compared to the same period last year. However, tourism revenue rose by 5.24% year on year, reaching 576.85 billion baht.

In April alone, which included the Songkran Festival, 2.54 million international visitors arrived to the kingdom — a 7.6% drop from April 2024. Malaysia overtook China as the top source of tourists during that month.

Top 10 countries by tourist arrivals (Jan–Apr 2025):