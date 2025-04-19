Thailand requires foreign tourists to register online arrival card starting May 1

Starting May 1, all foreign tourists entering Thailand must register for the digital version of the Immigration Form TM. 6, known as the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), at least 3 days before travel under the new regulation.

Anukool Pruksanusak, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Saturday that the Immigration Bureau is launching a digital system for foreigners entering or exiting Thailand, called the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC). All foreign travelers entering the Kingdom by land, sea, or air must register online via http://tdac.immigration.go.th, with an app version to be released in the future.

“Foreigners can fill out the TDAC form up to three days before arrival in Thailand,” he said. “Required information includes travel documents, passport details, personal data, travel plans, accommodations in Thailand, and health status as specified by the Ministry of Public Health.”

Anukool emphasized that TDAC is not a visa, but rather an online arrival card system developed to streamline the entry process and comply with international standards.