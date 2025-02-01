Thailand launches digital arrival card to streamline tourist entry

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 01, 2025

TDAC system will replace TM.6 paper form, reducing immigration processing times and improving efficiency

 

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has unveiled the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), also known as the "TM.6 online" system, to simplify entry procedures for tourists and travellers.

 

The TDAC system will replace the traditional TM.6 paper form, reducing immigration processing times and improving efficiency in managing arrivals. 

 

Tourists can register and submit their personal information in advance through the digital platform, making their arrival in Thailand smoother and faster.
 

 

The TDAC system is integrated with relevant agencies, such as the Department of Consular Affairs, the Department of Disease Control, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, to ensure seamless, comprehensive, and efficient data verification.

 

The Immigration Bureau has also collaborated with other agencies to streamline travel processes, integrating the TDAC with:

  • The Department of Consular Affairs' E-Visa system
  • The Department of Disease Control's disease-screening system
  • The Ministry of Tourism and Sports' tourist fee-collection system

 

To promote the TDAC system and ensure global awareness, the Immigration Bureau has produced informational materials in five languages: English, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Japanese. These resources will help tourists understand and use the system correctly. The TDAC system is expected to be fully operational by May 1.

 

Benefits of the TDAC System:

For tourists:

  • Convenience of submitting information in advance, saving time at the airport
  • Faster immigration processing and reduced wait times
  • Enhanced security and accuracy of personal information

 

For Thailand:

  • Improved efficiency in managing arrivals
  • Enhanced image of Thailand as a modern and tourist-friendly destination
  • Promotion of tourism and economic growth
