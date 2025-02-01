Thailand launches digital arrival card to streamline tourist entry

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has unveiled the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), also known as the "TM.6 online" system, to simplify entry procedures for tourists and travellers.
The TDAC system will replace the traditional TM.6 paper form, reducing immigration processing times and improving efficiency in managing arrivals.
Tourists can register and submit their personal information in advance through the digital platform, making their arrival in Thailand smoother and faster.
The TDAC system is integrated with relevant agencies, such as the Department of Consular Affairs, the Department of Disease Control, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, to ensure seamless, comprehensive, and efficient data verification.
The Immigration Bureau has also collaborated with other agencies to streamline travel processes, integrating the TDAC with:
To promote the TDAC system and ensure global awareness, the Immigration Bureau has produced informational materials in five languages: English, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Japanese. These resources will help tourists understand and use the system correctly. The TDAC system is expected to be fully operational by May 1.
Benefits of the TDAC System:
For tourists:
For Thailand: