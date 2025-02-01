Thailand launches digital arrival card to streamline tourist entry

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has unveiled the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), also known as the "TM.6 online" system, to simplify entry procedures for tourists and travellers.

The TDAC system will replace the traditional TM.6 paper form, reducing immigration processing times and improving efficiency in managing arrivals.

Tourists can register and submit their personal information in advance through the digital platform, making their arrival in Thailand smoother and faster.

