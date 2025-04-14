Foreign visitors to require Thailand digital arrival card from May 1

“This system marks a significant advancement in facilitating travel to Thailand by using safe, fast and modern electronic technology, replacing the original paper arrival card,” Nikorndej said.

“In addition to improving convenience for individual travellers, the information collected will be beneficial for tourist care and other purposes, particularly public health.”

Nikorndej advised that travellers should complete the TDAC at least three days before their arrival. The form requires passport details, personal and travel information, accommodation in Thailand, and a health status declaration in accordance with the Public Health Ministry's guidelines.

He emphasised that the TDAC is not a visa but a digital arrival system developed to streamline entry procedures and align with global standards. In practical terms, travellers entering Thailand on May 1 can begin using the TDAC system from April 28.