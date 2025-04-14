Foreign visitors to require Thailand digital arrival card from May 1

MONDAY, APRIL 14, 2025

From May 1, foreign visitors planning to enter Thailand will be required to complete a digital arrival card at least three days before arrival, replacing the paper-based system.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura, the Immigration Bureau’s new policy will apply to all foreign travellers entering the Kingdom via land, sea or air.

Travellers must register and complete the Thailand digital arrival card (TDAC) on the website tdac.immigration.go.th, he explained. While the platform is currently web-based, an application service is expected to be launched in the future.

Foreign visitors to require Thailand digital arrival card from May 1

“This system marks a significant advancement in facilitating travel to Thailand by using safe, fast and modern electronic technology, replacing the original paper arrival card,” Nikorndej said.

“In addition to improving convenience for individual travellers, the information collected will be beneficial for tourist care and other purposes, particularly public health.”

Foreign visitors to require Thailand digital arrival card from May 1

Nikorndej advised that travellers should complete the TDAC at least three days before their arrival. The form requires passport details, personal and travel information, accommodation in Thailand, and a health status declaration in accordance with the Public Health Ministry's guidelines.

He emphasised that the TDAC is not a visa but a digital arrival system developed to streamline entry procedures and align with global standards. In practical terms, travellers entering Thailand on May 1 can begin using the TDAC system from April 28.

Foreign visitors to require Thailand digital arrival card from May 1

Meanwhile, Thai Airways International (THAI) has issued recommendations for foreign tourists, noting that the TDAC requirement from the Immigration Bureau aims to ensure a smoother and more efficient arrival process.

How to register for a TDAC:

  1. Visit tdac.immigration.go.th or scan the QR code.
  2. Complete your personal and travel details.
  3. Submit the form and receive a confirmation email.
  4. Present the confirmation along with your travel documents to the immigration officer upon arrival in Thailand.

“All passengers are strongly advised to register in advance to avoid delays or inconvenience at the airport,” THAI said.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy