Thailand Launches Digital Arrival Card System to Streamline Tourism

TUESDAY, APRIL 01, 2025

New online platform aims to replace paper forms, cutting immigration wait times and boosting Thailand’s 'Smart Tourism' initiative

 

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has unveiled its new "Thailand Digital Arrival Card" (TDAC) system, an online platform designed to replace the traditional paper-based TM.6 arrival form, in a bid to streamline travel and enhance the tourist experience.

 

The TDAC system, set to fully launch on May 1, 2025, will allow travellers to pre-register and submit their personal details online, significantly reducing immigration processing times and improving overall efficiency at entry points. 

 

This initiative is part of Thailand’s broader strategy to establish itself as a leading "Smart Tourism Destination."

 

The digital platform has been developed to integrate seamlessly with other key government systems, including the Department of Consular Affairs’ E-Visa system, the Department of Disease Control’s health screening procedures, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ tourist fee collection mechanism. 

 

This integrated approach aims to ensure a smooth and comprehensive data verification process for all incoming travellers.

 

 

To facilitate widespread adoption, the Immigration Bureau has produced multilingual promotional materials, including brochures and videos in English, Chinese, Korean, Russian, and Japanese. These resources will educate tourists on how to effectively use the TDAC system.

 

 

Benefits of the TDAC System:

For Tourists:

  • Convenient pre-submission of personal information, eliminating the need to fill out forms at the airport.
  • Faster immigration processing, reducing lengthy queues.
  • Enhanced security and accuracy of submitted data.

 

For Thailand:

  • Improved efficiency in managing international arrivals.
  • Strengthened image as a modern and technologically advanced tourist destination.
  • Stimulation of tourism and economic growth.

 

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports anticipates that the TDAC system will significantly enhance the overall travel experience, contributing to Thailand’s reputation as a forward-thinking and tourist-friendly nation.

