Thailand Launches Digital Arrival Card System to Streamline Tourism

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has unveiled its new "Thailand Digital Arrival Card" (TDAC) system, an online platform designed to replace the traditional paper-based TM.6 arrival form, in a bid to streamline travel and enhance the tourist experience.

The TDAC system, set to fully launch on May 1, 2025, will allow travellers to pre-register and submit their personal details online, significantly reducing immigration processing times and improving overall efficiency at entry points.

This initiative is part of Thailand’s broader strategy to establish itself as a leading "Smart Tourism Destination."

The digital platform has been developed to integrate seamlessly with other key government systems, including the Department of Consular Affairs’ E-Visa system, the Department of Disease Control’s health screening procedures, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ tourist fee collection mechanism.

This integrated approach aims to ensure a smooth and comprehensive data verification process for all incoming travellers.