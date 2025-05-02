ATTA pushes for PM support to restore Chinese tourism to Thailand

ATTA president Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn stated that this year, the number of Chinese tourists entering Thailand through Chinese agents has dropped significantly. He explained that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the association facilitated the arrival of around 4–5 million Chinese tourists annually. In 2024, that number declined to approximately 3 million.

However, he noted that between January and April 2025, tourist numbers fell by 56% compared to the same period in 2024. He added that data from the private sector—including retailers, transport companies, and currency exchange outlets—indicated a 15% drop in foreign currency exchange volumes in March.

“Operators in the hotel and restaurant sectors, along with insights from online and mainstream media, all point in the same direction. This is a deeply concerning situation,” he said.