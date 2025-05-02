Thailand faces tourism crisis as foreign arrivals stagnate, minister urges urgent action

Sorawong on Wednesday chaired a meeting to address safety concerns affecting international tourists visiting Thailand. The discussion involved key stakeholders from the private tourism sector, including the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), the Thai Hotels Association (THA), the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), and the Airlines Association of Thailand.

Sorawong acknowledged that the current foreign tourism market in Thailand is reaching a critical point, with concern shared by both the ministry and private sector. However, he noted that the situation is still manageable if swift preventative action is taken.

"Tourism remains the only strong engine driving our economy right now. We must act wherever we can," he said.

Sorawong added that since the beginning of 2025, arrivals from some major markets—such as China—have declined. However, revenue from tourism has increased compared to the same period in 2024, indicating that tourists are spending more per person.

From January 1 to April 27, Thailand recorded 11,841,911 foreign visitors—a minimal increase of just 0.12% year-over-year—generating approximately 565.6 billion baht in revenue. The top five source countries were China (1.6 million), Malaysia (1.48 million), Russia (865,634), India (729,414), and South Korea (571,409).