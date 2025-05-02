Thailand faces tourism crisis as foreign arrivals stagnate, minister urges urgent action

Sorawong on Wednesday chaired a meeting to address safety concerns affecting international tourists visiting Thailand. The discussion involved key stakeholders from the private tourism sector, including the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), the Thai Hotels Association (THA), the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), and the Airlines Association of Thailand.
Sorawong acknowledged that the current foreign tourism market in Thailand is reaching a critical point, with concern shared by both the ministry and private sector. However, he noted that the situation is still manageable if swift preventative action is taken.
"Tourism remains the only strong engine driving our economy right now. We must act wherever we can," he said.
Sorawong added that since the beginning of 2025, arrivals from some major markets—such as China—have declined. However, revenue from tourism has increased compared to the same period in 2024, indicating that tourists are spending more per person.
From January 1 to April 27, Thailand recorded 11,841,911 foreign visitors—a minimal increase of just 0.12% year-over-year—generating approximately 565.6 billion baht in revenue. The top five source countries were China (1.6 million), Malaysia (1.48 million), Russia (865,634), India (729,414), and South Korea (571,409).
Sorawong emphasized that the main factor contributing to the decline is Thailand's perceived safety image. The ministry has been coordinating closely with the Tourist Police and other relevant agencies to ensure safety for all travelers. Although these efforts have not been widely publicized, he reassured the public that security measures are being implemented thoroughly.
“Many recent negative reports stem from misleading information, particularly when translated into other languages like Chinese and English,” he said. “Not all reported issues reflect the real situation, and some involve scams targeting foreigners to work illegally in Thailand, not genuine tourists.”
The minister also addressed concerns over high prices for tourism-related goods and services—like hotels, attractions, and flights—clarifying that the focus should be on value and fair pricing, not on being a "cheap" destination. While flight prices have risen globally, Thailand is exploring measures like cutting aviation fuel excise tax and increasing charter flights to offset costs for travelers.
In conclusion, Sorawong warned that negative perceptions and misinformation could significantly damage Thailand’s overall reputation, not just the tourism industry, especially as other countries—such as China—aggressively compete for international tourists.