Chinese arrivals to fall over safety concerns: Tourism Ministry

“The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, should revise their tourism promotion strategy and shift towards more targeted marketing efforts,” Nattareeya said.

“This includes focusing on long-haul markets with strong potential such as Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Canada, Germany, Australia, Spain and Austria.”

She added that the long-haul market is showing promising growth and could help return the tourism sector to positive territory, as these visitors typically have higher spending power.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to generate 3 trillion baht in international tourism revenue this year—matching the pre-Covid-19 level recorded in 2019.

“Current projections for international tourism revenue in the first half of the year (January–June) stand at 862.29 billion baht, which is still far from the annual target,” Nattareeya said.