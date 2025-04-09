Foreign arrivals in Q1 grow less than 2% amid negative factors

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool pointed out that in the first three months, markets showing a decline in foreign arrivals include China and South Korea, while markets showing positive signs include Japan, Europe, and the Middle East.

“TAT is preparing to meet with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to discuss adjusting targets for each market to align with the current situation. However, the overall target of foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand remains at 39-40 million people, as set by the government,” she said.

Thapanee added that although Chinese arrivals were the highest in Q1, the 1,331,434 visitors represent a decrease of about 24% compared to the same period last year, which saw 1,756,337 visitors.

She noted that other destinations popular with Chinese tourists also experienced a downturn, with Japan being the only exception. The number of Chinese visitors to Japan grew due to various factors, especially the weakened yen.

"We should not be alarmed by the decline in the Chinese tourist market, as it is a global trend affecting almost every destination. On the other hand, we should be happy with the increase in high-quality tourists from other markets visiting Thailand," she said.