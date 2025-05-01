Online arrival card enforced from today: Immigration Bureau

The Immigration Bureau has confirmed the official launch of the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), which replaces the paper-based Immigration Form TM.6, effective from Thursday.

Foreign Arrivals Must Register Online

Foreign visitors entering Thailand are now required to register online at www.tdac.immigration.go.th. Registration can be completed up to three days in advance of arrival.

High Compliance on First Day

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, reported that the first day of TDAC implementation was a success, with 90% of arriving foreigners completing the online registration.