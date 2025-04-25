Thailand to Scrap Paper Arrival Forms for Online System on 1st May 2025

The Thai Ministry of Interior has announced a new law that will see the traditional paper-based TM.6 arrival and departure forms replaced with an online system from 1st May 2025.

The move is designed to streamline the entry process for visitors and provide a fillip to Thailand's important tourism industry.

Traisuree Taisaranakul, secretary to the Minister of Interior and a ministry spokesperson, confirmed on Thursday that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, has signed the order to revoke the previous Ministry of Interior announcement dated 27th June 2022.

That earlier announcement had granted a special exemption from submitting the TM.6 form for certain categories of foreign nationals entering the Kingdom.

