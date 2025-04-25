Thailand to Scrap Paper Arrival Forms for Online System on 1st May 2025

The Thai Ministry of Interior has announced a new law that will see the traditional paper-based TM.6 arrival and departure forms replaced with an online system from 1st May 2025.
The move is designed to streamline the entry process for visitors and provide a fillip to Thailand's important tourism industry.
Traisuree Taisaranakul, secretary to the Minister of Interior and a ministry spokesperson, confirmed on Thursday that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, has signed the order to revoke the previous Ministry of Interior announcement dated 27th June 2022.
That earlier announcement had granted a special exemption from submitting the TM.6 form for certain categories of foreign nationals entering the Kingdom.
The next stage will involve the Prime Minister's signature, in his capacity as the minister responsible under the Immigration Act. Following this, the legislation will be submitted to the Secretariat of the Cabinet for publication in the Government Gazette before coming into force.
Traisuree explained that the Ministry of Interior has been updating its rules and regulations to align with the Immigration Bureau's development of the digital arrival and departure card system, known as the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) or the online TM.6 system, which is set to go live on 1st May 2025.
The online TM.6 system will require foreign nationals to register their details electronically before they travel to Thailand.
This pre-arrival digital registration is intended to make things easier for travellers and improve the efficiency of screening individuals entering the country at all authorised immigration checkpoints, whether by land or air.
The cancellation of the previous ministerial announcement is due to the fact that it had already exempted air passengers from having to complete the paper TM.6 form since 2nd July 2022.
Traisuree added that once the 27th June 2022 announcement is officially revoked, all foreign nationals entering and leaving Thailand, regardless of whether they arrive by land or air, will be required to register their information via the online TM.6 system. This, she concluded, will simplify the travel experience, reduce the time taken for checks, and provide a welcome boost to the country's crucial tourism sector.