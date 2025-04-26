Thailand\'s Tourist Fortunes Rise as Long-Haul Visitors Flock In

Thailand's tourism sector is showing encouraging signs of recovery and growth, particularly in the long-haul market, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Bolstered by increased flight capacity and a strategic focus on attracting quality visitors, the TAT remains optimistic about reaching its target of 2.23 trillion baht in foreign tourism revenue for the year.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool revealed that the latest figures from the Immigration Bureau indicate a strong influx of international tourists, with 11,350,463 arrivals recorded between the 1st of January and the 21st of April, 2025.

Notably, the long-haul market has demonstrated robust growth compared to the same period last year, encompassing both established and emerging markets.

Standout performers include Israel (up 97.43% with 131,958 visitors), Italy (up 28.6% with 114,808), France (up 22.65% with 364,262), the United Kingdom (up 20.61% with 423,324), the Netherlands (up 17.88% with 94,074), Spain (up 17.75% with 52,629), Australia (up 16.85% with 255,420), Russia (up 15.41% with 839,463), Saudi Arabia (up 15.26% with 43,356), Germany (up 13.14% with 407,378), and the United States (up 12.83% with 379,472).

