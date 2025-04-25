ATTA and TAT discuss 320 million baht proposal to boost Chinese tourism

ATTA President, Thanapol Chiwarattanaporn, said the talks followed a marked decline in the number of Chinese visitors. The proposed budget would support two major projects designed to attract more Chinese travellers.

The first initiative, with a budget of 300 million baht, would support airlines in launching 1,000 charter flights from 20 secondary cities in China to Thailand over a three-month period. Each flight would be required to maintain a cabin factor of 70–80%, or approximately 150 passengers. Thailand would provide a subsidy of 350,000–450,000 baht per flight, with conditions including a minimum stay of four to five nights.

The second project is a "mega fam trip" with a budget of 20 million baht, involving 300 Chinese tour agents and 100 Chinese media representatives and influencers. The purpose of the trip is to explore Thailand’s tourism offerings and promote the message that Thailand is a safe destination. The invited participants would then communicate this message to the wider Chinese market to help restore confidence in travelling to Thailand.

ATTA also plans to invite Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to personally welcome the mega fam trip delegation, reinforcing the government’s commitment to Chinese tourists and boosting confidence in Thailand’s safety and hospitality.