ATTA and TAT discuss 320 million baht proposal to boost Chinese tourism

ATTA President, Thanapol Chiwarattanaporn, said the talks followed a marked decline in the number of Chinese visitors. The proposed budget would support two major projects designed to attract more Chinese travellers.
The first initiative, with a budget of 300 million baht, would support airlines in launching 1,000 charter flights from 20 secondary cities in China to Thailand over a three-month period. Each flight would be required to maintain a cabin factor of 70–80%, or approximately 150 passengers. Thailand would provide a subsidy of 350,000–450,000 baht per flight, with conditions including a minimum stay of four to five nights.
The second project is a "mega fam trip" with a budget of 20 million baht, involving 300 Chinese tour agents and 100 Chinese media representatives and influencers. The purpose of the trip is to explore Thailand’s tourism offerings and promote the message that Thailand is a safe destination. The invited participants would then communicate this message to the wider Chinese market to help restore confidence in travelling to Thailand.
ATTA also plans to invite Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to personally welcome the mega fam trip delegation, reinforcing the government’s commitment to Chinese tourists and boosting confidence in Thailand’s safety and hospitality.
Thanapol noted that both projects could be implemented immediately upon approval and disbursement of the government’s support.
“The Chinese market is a major one—it’s like a patient in the ICU that urgently needs treatment,” he said. “The current situation is even worse than during Covid-19. Although Chinese people are now able to travel freely both domestically and internationally, fewer are choosing Thailand as their destination.”
He cited recent survey findings indicating that Thailand's popularity among Chinese tourists had slipped from fourth place in the fourth quarter of last year to seventh in the first quarter of this year.
“This shows an urgent need to restore our Chinese tourism market. Around 70–80% of Chinese visitors to Thailand typically come through tour agents,” he explained.
Regarding alternative markets to compensate for the drop in Chinese arrivals, Thanapol emphasised that the Chinese market is currently in the ICU and must take priority over others.
“If we continue to do nothing, the situation will worsen. We must act now to help the Chinese market recover first. Other markets are still capable of growing on their own,” he said.
He added that the Interior Ministry’s Provincial Administrative Organisations have sufficient budgets to support local tourism operators in conducting marketing activities in China. Such exchanges could significantly help stimulate the Chinese market.