Thai Tourism Braces for Chinese Visitor Dip After Earthquake Fears

Thailand's tourism sector is facing a potential downturn in Chinese visitors, particularly during the upcoming Songkran festival, following earthquake tremors felt across the country, originating from neighbouring Myanmar.
Officials have reported a surge in hotel cancellations and a shift in travel patterns, with some tourists fleeing Bangkok for coastal destinations like Pattaya.
Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, convened an emergency meeting on Monday with key industry stakeholders, including the Tourism Council of Thailand and the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), to address the growing concerns.
The immediate impact has been the cancellation of over 1,000 hotel room bookings within two days. However, some areas, notably Pattaya, have seen an influx of tourists relocating from the capital.
The most pressing concern, according to the minister, is the potential for widespread flight cancellations. He emphasised the government's commitment to reassuring tourists through proactive communication via the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) global offices.
Chinese tourists, a crucial market for Thailand, are particularly apprehensive. The minister pledged to engage with the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand to mitigate these fears. Despite the earthquake's impact, Songkran festivities are set to proceed as planned.
Prior to the seismic events, discussions with the Prime Minister focused on boosting Chinese tourism, including collaborations with Chinese social media influencers.
The minister has re-engaged these influencers to convey that the earthquake's effects were largely confined to Bangkok, with other tourist destinations remaining safe.
ATTA secretary-general, Adith Chairattananon, stressed the importance of swift government action to prevent public panic, highlighting the detrimental impact of chaotic evacuations on Thailand's international image.
He reported a 30% decline in foreign tourist numbers travelling through tour operators, from 8,000 to 6,000 daily.
A significant concern is the potential 20% drop in Chinese tourist arrivals during Songkran, compared to last year. Examples include the cancellation of charter flights from Chengdu, which were already experiencing low occupancy.
An ATTA survey revealed that 30% of respondents expressed negative sentiments about travelling to Thailand, citing accommodation worries and a desire to observe the situation.
While 4.1% of respondents were positive, 65.8% preferred to wait and see. Taiwan's tourism authorities have allowed tourists to cancel bookings without penalties. ATTA plans to conduct further surveys in China.
The target for Chinese tourist arrivals this year is 7 million, potentially falling short of the government's 8 million goal. However, industry experts remain optimistic, citing forecasts of increased outbound tourism from key Chinese provinces.
Sisdivachr Chewarattanaporn, president of ATTA, acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the earthquake and urged authorities to conduct thorough building inspections to prevent repeated evacuations, which could further damage Thailand's reputation.
Thianprasit Chaiphattranan, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), called for media cooperation in promoting unaffected destinations like Phuket and Pattaya. He also requested that the earthquake be decoupled from the situation in Myanmar to avoid confusion among international tourists.
Inspections of THA member hotels revealed only minor damage, such as cracked walls, with no structural issues.
Apichart Patcharapinyopong, president of the Thai Boats Association, reported that riverside boat services resumed after a brief suspension, with no damage to vessels or riverside infrastructure.