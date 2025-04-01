Thai Tourism Braces for Chinese Visitor Dip After Earthquake Fears

Thailand's tourism sector is facing a potential downturn in Chinese visitors, particularly during the upcoming Songkran festival, following earthquake tremors felt across the country, originating from neighbouring Myanmar.

Officials have reported a surge in hotel cancellations and a shift in travel patterns, with some tourists fleeing Bangkok for coastal destinations like Pattaya.

Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, convened an emergency meeting on Monday with key industry stakeholders, including the Tourism Council of Thailand and the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), to address the growing concerns.

The immediate impact has been the cancellation of over 1,000 hotel room bookings within two days. However, some areas, notably Pattaya, have seen an influx of tourists relocating from the capital.

The most pressing concern, according to the minister, is the potential for widespread flight cancellations. He emphasised the government's commitment to reassuring tourists through proactive communication via the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) global offices.

