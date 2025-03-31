Thai Business Leaders Call for Swift Action and Confidence Restoration After Earthquake

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and the Board of Trade of Thailand have issued a statement on Monday urging swift action and a concerted effort to restore public and business confidence in the wake of the recent earthquake that originated in Myanmar and impacted numerous areas of Thailand.

Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families and those affected, the organisations highlighted the latest figures from the Erawan Medical Emergency Center, which reported 18 fatalities, 33 injuries, and 78 missing persons as of March 30th.

Economic repercussions are also a concern, with Thanawat Polvichai, president of the Economic and Business Forecasting Center at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, estimating potential losses of 3 to 5 billion baht due to reduced consumer spending and property damage.

The Chamber of Commerce commended the swift response of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in establishing an incident command centre and deploying expert engineers to assess building safety. They called for similar coordination mechanisms to be implemented in all affected provinces.

Furthermore, they praised the Bank of Thailand, commercial banks, and insurance agencies for their rapid implementation of debt relief and insurance claim measures to support affected individuals and businesses.

