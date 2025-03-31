Rescuers find no survivors in basement of collapsed Bangkok building

Thai and Israeli rescue teams have reached the basement of Zone B in the collapsed building in Bangkok, following Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar. However, no survivors were found as the critical 72-hour rescue window nears its deadline.
Rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation and Israeli teams accessed the basement of the collapsed structure in Chatuchak district on Sunday night but discovered no signs of life.
Earlier, families of the 79 missing workers remained hopeful that some could still be alive in the basement. The building, which was under construction for the State Audit Office, collapsed after an 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar. The seismic waves were reportedly amplified by Bangkok’s geological conditions, leading to the disaster.
So far, 11 fatalities have been confirmed, while rescuers continue searching for the 79 missing workers. The internationally recognised 72-hour rescue deadline is set to expire at 1:25 pm on Monday.
Thai and Israeli rescuers have been utilising specialised tools and drones to assess the condition of the collapsed structure and plan further operations. Drones have been providing real-time video feeds to officials on the ground, allowing them to inspect the top of the rubble.
On Sunday, relatives of the missing workers gathered anxiously at the site, desperately hoping for positive news. A mother from Khon Kaen shared that her 20-year-old son had been working at the site with his wife and in-laws. Tragically, only his wife managed to escape.
A woman from Nakhon Ratchasima camped outside the site for two nights, awaiting news of her 61-year-old mother and two sisters. Another survivor, a 49-year-old worker from Nong Khai, recounted his escape from the first floor just as the building collapsed. Unfortunately, his wife, son, and daughter—who were on the 30th floor—did not survive. Their bodies have been recovered, but his superior and two colleagues remain missing. The worker revealed that he had only been employed at the construction site for three days before the collapse occurred.
The Migrant Working Group is continuing efforts to determine the exact number of Myanmar workers who were present at the site. Meanwhile, the Cambodian Embassy remains uncertain about the number of missing Cambodian workers, as employers have yet to disclose details regarding their employment.
As the deadline for the rescue mission approaches, efforts continue to locate any remaining survivors and account for all missing individuals.