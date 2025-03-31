Rescuers find no survivors in basement of collapsed Bangkok building

Grieving Families Wait for News

On Sunday, relatives of the missing workers gathered anxiously at the site, desperately hoping for positive news. A mother from Khon Kaen shared that her 20-year-old son had been working at the site with his wife and in-laws. Tragically, only his wife managed to escape.

A woman from Nakhon Ratchasima camped outside the site for two nights, awaiting news of her 61-year-old mother and two sisters. Another survivor, a 49-year-old worker from Nong Khai, recounted his escape from the first floor just as the building collapsed. Unfortunately, his wife, son, and daughter—who were on the 30th floor—did not survive. Their bodies have been recovered, but his superior and two colleagues remain missing. The worker revealed that he had only been employed at the construction site for three days before the collapse occurred.

Uncertainty Over Missing Migrant Workers

The Migrant Working Group is continuing efforts to determine the exact number of Myanmar workers who were present at the site. Meanwhile, the Cambodian Embassy remains uncertain about the number of missing Cambodian workers, as employers have yet to disclose details regarding their employment.

As the deadline for the rescue mission approaches, efforts continue to locate any remaining survivors and account for all missing individuals.

