Earthquake to cut Thailand tourism revenue by 10-15%, says THA

THA president Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun said that requests from tourists for early hotel checkouts surged by 8-10% nationwide after the earthquake, particularly in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Ayutthaya.

Some tourists opted to change their destinations to Pattaya and Phuket instead, he said.

The association anticipates that the incident will affect foreign tourists’ confidence in safety over the next two weeks, both for those who have booked travel but have yet to arrive and for those still deciding whether to travel, he added.

He expects hotel and tourism business revenue to decline by at least 10-15%.

“The association expects that the earthquake will have a lasting impact on the Songkran tourism atmosphere, making it more subdued than in the past two years. It is estimated that it will take a month to return to normal,” he said.