Bangkok Condo Market Shaken by Earthquake Fears, Sales Expected to Dip

The recent earthquake has sent tremors through Bangkok's 450 billion baht condominium market, triggering concerns about high-rise building safety and prompting potential buyers to delay purchases.

Industry predict a slowdown in sales over the next one to two months, particularly for high-rise developments, as consumer confidence wavers.

The earthquake, originating from Myanmar on March 28th and registering a magnitude of 8.2, caused significant tremors in Bangkok, a city dominated by skyscrapers.

While most buildings withstood the shaking, the incident has raised anxieties about the structural integrity of high-rise residences.

Phattarachai Taweewong, director of Research and Communication at Colliers International Thailand, described the earthquake as a "significant negative factor" impacting the market, which currently holds a substantial unsold supply.

He anticipates that condominium sales in the first half of the year will fall short of projections as buyers seek reassurances about building safety.