Chinese Embassy to cooperate in building collapse investigation

The Chinese Embassy has confirmed its readiness to collaborate with the Thai government on the investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office building in Bangkok on Friday due to an earthquake.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang and Chinese disaster-management experts to discuss the incident on Sunday.

The meeting followed the collapse of the building, located in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, which was under construction. The collapse on Friday afternoon was caused by an earthquake centred in Mandalay, Myanmar.

The winning bidder of the project exceeding 1 billion baht in value was a joint venture between Thai company Italian-Thai Development (ITD) and a Chinese firm.