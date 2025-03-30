Chinese Embassy to cooperate in building collapse investigation

The Chinese Embassy has confirmed its readiness to collaborate with the Thai government on the investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office building in Bangkok on Friday due to an earthquake.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang and Chinese disaster-management experts to discuss the incident on Sunday.
The meeting followed the collapse of the building, located in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, which was under construction. The collapse on Friday afternoon was caused by an earthquake centred in Mandalay, Myanmar.
The winning bidder of the project exceeding 1 billion baht in value was a joint venture between Thai company Italian-Thai Development (ITD) and a Chinese firm.
Anutin thanked the Chinese authorities for their assistance, noting that the State Audit Office building was more severely affected by the earthquake than other buildings in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces.
He confirmed that other buildings suffered only minor damage, and Thai authorities were able to manage the situation effectively.
“The Interior Ministry has set up a committee to investigate the case and will report its findings within seven days, as the building was newly constructed and designed to withstand earthquakes,” he said.
Anutin further explained that the investigation will include the building's designer, supervisor and contractor. As it is a state-owned building, it did not require a construction permit from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, he clarified.
“If it is found that the construction deviated from the approved plans or used substandard materials, those responsible will be held accountable under the law,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador expressed condolences for those who lost their lives in the incident and confirmed that the embassy would collaborate with the Thai government on the investigation.
Ambassador Han also said the contractor had been instructed to collaborate in the investigation, expressing confidence that it would be conducted fairly.
According to the Erawan Medical Emergency Centre at 6am on Sunday, the earthquake, which affected several buildings in Bangkok, resulted in 32 injuries, 17 fatalities, and 83 missing persons.
Of these, the collapse of the State Audit Office building caused 18 injuries and 10 fatalities. One person died in hospital.