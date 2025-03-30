BMA asks owners of large buildings to check safety following quake

BMA urges owners of large buildings, hotels, and billboards to inspect structures for quake damage and report findings within two weeks.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Sunday urged owners of large and tall buildings, hotels, theatres, entertainment venues, and giant billboards to inspect the safety of their structures following Friday’s earthquake.

On Saturday, Chadchart issued an order requiring owners of nine types of buildings and structures to assess any potential damage caused by the quake and report their findings to the BMA within two weeks.

The nine types of buildings and structures required to undergo inspection are:

  • High-rise buildings (taller than 23 metres)
  • Large buildings (with more than 10,000 square metres of usable space)
  • Buildings accommodating large numbers of people (with at least 1,000 square metres of space and 500 occupants)
  • Theatres
  • Hotels with at least 80 rooms
  • Entertainment venues with more than 200 square metres of space
  • Condominium and apartment buildings with more than 2,000 square metres of space
  • Factories with multiple floors and over 5,000 square metres of space
  • Giant billboards over 15 metres high or with more than 50 square metres of surface area, as well as rooftop signs using more than 25 square metres of foundation space.
  • Additionally, the BMA governor requested that construction companies inspect the safety of their tower and derrick cranes at construction sites.



 

