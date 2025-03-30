BMA asks owners of large buildings to check safety following quake

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Sunday urged owners of large and tall buildings, hotels, theatres, entertainment venues, and giant billboards to inspect the safety of their structures following Friday’s earthquake.
On Saturday, Chadchart issued an order requiring owners of nine types of buildings and structures to assess any potential damage caused by the quake and report their findings to the BMA within two weeks.
The nine types of buildings and structures required to undergo inspection are: