Five more bodies found under collapsed Bangkok building, death toll rises to 13

Rescue officials on Monday found five more bodies of workers under the collapsed 30-story building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, following Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar.

The death toll from the incident has risen to 13, with 9 people injured and 74 still missing.

The under-construction building of the State Audit Office (SAO) collapsed on Friday afternoon due to the impact of the 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, about 392 kilometers from Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said the city’s search and rescue mission, which has been ongoing for over 72 hours, found five more bodies of workers under the debris on Monday, but only one could be transported out.