Thailand eyes cutting Chinese tourist visa extensions to 30 days

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is considering reducing the visa extension period for Chinese visitors from 90 days to 30 days, so it is better aligned with their typical travel durations.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Thursday that the average stay for Chinese tourists is less than 15 days, making the current 90-day extension excessive. He emphasised that the proposed reduction aims to reflect actual travel patterns.

“This will, however, not apply to those who enter the country to study soft power subjects, such as Muay Thai or Thai cooking,” he added.

The 90 days visa extension is part of a mutual visa exemption agreement between Thailand and China that kicked off on March 1, 2024. Under this agreement, citizens of both countries can enter visa-free for 30 days and extend their stay up to 90 days within a 180-day period.