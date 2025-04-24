Thailand struggles to attract Chinese tourists amid competition

According to a report by Krungthep Turakij, Japan welcomed 2.36 million Chinese visitors between January and March, while Vietnam saw 1.6 million arrivals from China during the same period—a 78% year-on-year increase.
In contrast, Thailand received only 1.33 million Chinese tourists in the past three months, marking a 24% year-on-year decline.
Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, Executive Director of the Northern Region at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), described the Chinese tourism market as being in a state of "crisis upon crisis" in 2025.
She cited not only safety concerns from the Chinese perspective and the recent earthquake in late March, but also geopolitical tensions and trade wars that have begun to exert a clear impact.
Pattaraanong noted that part of the decline stems from the Chinese government's domestic tourism stimulus policy, which encourages citizens to travel within China while also attracting foreign tourists by promoting the country's vast and varied travel experiences.
“When every country is facing economic difficulties and exports are falling, the tourism sector becomes a crucial engine to drive domestic spending. As a result, Thailand is facing more competition than ever,” she explained.
She highlighted that Japan has benefited from positive sentiment due to the depreciation of the yen, making it an attractive destination for international tourists, including the Chinese.
Meanwhile, Vietnam has made significant strides by reaching a visa exemption agreement with China and signing memoranda of understanding with individual Chinese provinces to promote tourism.
Most recently, the two countries have agreed to establish a cross-border QR code payment system to facilitate travel spending.
In response to these shifts, the TAT is swiftly adjusting its marketing strategies to focus on attracting quality tourists rather than sheer volume.
One of the initiatives includes organising a large-scale “Mega Fam Trip” under the “Sawassdee Nihao” project, inviting 600 Chinese tour operators and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from across China to experience Thailand’s tourism offerings and rebuild confidence, scheduled for late May.
In tandem, the TAT is also supporting airlines in reopening routes between Thailand and China. For example, the TAT Shanghai office is assisting Shandong Airlines in resuming its Jinan-Bangkok route this May.
Additionally, she said, all relevant agencies, including the TAT, continue to push forward with events marking the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations throughout this year.
Sittiwat Chiwarattanaporn, President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), stated that the outlook for the Chinese tourist market has worsened, primarily due to negative factors including the economic impact of the United States’ customs tariff policies and China’s domestic tourism promotion strategies.
He noted that the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand per day has rarely fallen below 15,000. Although Thailand may still attract a minimum of 10,000 to 15,000 Chinese tourists per day during the remainder of the year, the overall total for 2025 is now expected to reach only between 4.2 and 5.5 million—significantly below the 6.7 million Chinese arrivals recorded in 2024.
“It is expected that the Chinese economy will face additional challenges from US import tariffs,” he said, “In response, the Chinese government has accelerated efforts to promote domestic tourism by investing in infrastructure and developing new tourist attractions across the country, alongside implementing visa-free transit policies for travellers passing through China.”
Santisuk Klongchaiya, CEO of Asia Aviation and Thai AirAsia, highlighted that one of the key challenges in the Chinese tourist market is the lingering lack of confidence in Thailand’s safety, which has persisted since the beginning of the year.
He urged the government to act swiftly to restore confidence.
“We are placing our hopes in the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and calling on the government to urgently improve Thailand’s image in the eyes of Chinese travellers, while allocating a greater budget to promote Chinese tourism to Thailand,” he said.
“At a time when many countries are fiercely competing for Chinese tourists to boost their own economies, we must step up our efforts.”
As for practical solutions to this issue, Santisuk emphasised the importance of addressing Thailand’s safety image through various means. These include using local media in China, increasing promotional budgets for TAT’s five offices across China, and launching campaigns with Chinese online travel agencies.
He added that airlines are ready to collaborate with the TAT through “quick-win” initiatives, such as inviting Chinese influencers to visit Thailand and share their experiences.
“This is a challenge we must tackle together,” he said, “Thailand’s image is something we can improve—unlike the broader structural issues behind China’s economic slowdown, which are beyond our control.”