Thailand struggles to attract Chinese tourists amid competition

According to a report by Krungthep Turakij, Japan welcomed 2.36 million Chinese visitors between January and March, while Vietnam saw 1.6 million arrivals from China during the same period—a 78% year-on-year increase.

In contrast, Thailand received only 1.33 million Chinese tourists in the past three months, marking a 24% year-on-year decline.

Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, Executive Director of the Northern Region at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), described the Chinese tourism market as being in a state of "crisis upon crisis" in 2025.

She cited not only safety concerns from the Chinese perspective and the recent earthquake in late March, but also geopolitical tensions and trade wars that have begun to exert a clear impact.

Pattaraanong noted that part of the decline stems from the Chinese government's domestic tourism stimulus policy, which encourages citizens to travel within China while also attracting foreign tourists by promoting the country's vast and varied travel experiences.

“When every country is facing economic difficulties and exports are falling, the tourism sector becomes a crucial engine to drive domestic spending. As a result, Thailand is facing more competition than ever,” she explained.