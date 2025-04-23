Star Voyager cruise makes inaugural call in Thailand as new home port

Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT’s Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, stated that this marked an important step in the partnership between TAT and a globally renowned cruise operator to promote Thailand’s cruise industry.

“This reflects the strong collaboration across all sectors, resulting in welcoming activities that offer visitors an exceptional experience aboard Star Voyager. It is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Thailand’s potential as a key cruise destination in the region,” she said.

She added that it is also a valuable opportunity to impress tourists by highlighting the charm of Thai culture, the beauty of natural attractions, and the warm hospitality of the Thai people.

Michael Goh, President of StarDream Cruises, expressed great delight in establishing Thailand as the home port for Star Voyager, noting that this marked the rebranding of Star Cruises – a company with over 30 years’ experience in regional cruise tourism.

“This launch is a significant step in our commitment to positioning Thailand as the hub of cruise tourism in Southeast Asia. We truly hope to contribute to the ongoing growth of the Thai economy,” he said.

Thailand is widely regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s most promising cruise destinations, thanks to its diverse tourism offerings.

According to statistics from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre, in 2024 the country welcomed 162 cruise ship visits, with a total of 379,036 passengers and 163,331 crew members, generating revenue of 1.89 billion baht – a 6.9% increase from 2023. The sector is expected to continue its upward trend.

Currently, the top ports in Thailand for cruise ship arrivals are:

Patong Bay, Phuket

Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

Samui Island, Surat Thani

Phuket Deep Sea Port

Sriracha Port, Chonburi

The majority of cruise tourists arriving in Thailand come from Singapore, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, the United States and Germany.