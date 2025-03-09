Samui cruise terminal to be completed by 2032: Govt spokesman

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub on Sunday expressed confidence that a cruise terminal on Koh Samui would be completed and open to international cruises by 2032 as scheduled.
Jirayu conveyed this optimism while leading a working panel in his capacity as an advisor to the prime minister. The delegation visited Koh Samui in Surat Thani to monitor the progress of the Samui cruise terminal project.
Jirayu’s panel has been tasked with evaluating tourism projects and facility management along the coasts of Songkhla, Phatthalung, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. This follows last month’s mobile Cabinet meeting in Songkhla, where a resolution was passed to develop additional ports in Songkhla and other coastal provinces along the Gulf of Thailand.
During his visit to Surat Thani, Jirayu and his team inspected the Don Sak ferry pier, which serves as the main transportation link between the mainland and Koh Samui. A representative of the Marine Department assured him that ferry services at Don Sak Pier were sufficient to meet the increasing demand from tourists travelling to and from Koh Samui.
Later, Jirayu attended a briefing at the Samui Municipality office, where he received updates on the terminal project and other tourism-related concerns on the island.
Following the briefing, Jirayu reaffirmed that construction of the terminal would commence soon and remain on track for completion in 2032. He highlighted that the Samui cruise terminal would enhance connectivity along the eastern coast of the Gulf of Thailand, allowing cruise ships to operate between Songkhla’s Mueang district and Koh Samui.
Adul Raluekmul, director of the Samui Marine Office, confirmed that the project was progressing as planned. He outlined that construction would begin in 2029 and be completed by 2032, in line with the government’s schedule.
Jirayu stated that the government anticipates the Samui terminal will attract large cruise ships from Singapore, which could then continue their journeys to Pattaya and other eastern coastal destinations.
During the meeting, local officials informed Jirayu that the municipality lacked sufficient funds to construct large-scale wastewater treatment facilities. In response, he pledged to coordinate with the Interior Ministry’s wastewater treatment authority to secure the necessary budget for wastewater management on the island.
Additionally, concerns were raised about the inadequate tap water supply for both residents and tourists. Jirayu assured attendees that he would liaise with the regional water supply office to facilitate the construction of a large undersea water pipeline to improve water access on Koh Samui.