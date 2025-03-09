Samui cruise terminal to be completed by 2032: Govt spokesman

Following the briefing, Jirayu reaffirmed that construction of the terminal would commence soon and remain on track for completion in 2032. He highlighted that the Samui cruise terminal would enhance connectivity along the eastern coast of the Gulf of Thailand, allowing cruise ships to operate between Songkhla’s Mueang district and Koh Samui.

Construction Timeline and Strategic Cruise Route Development

Adul Raluekmul, director of the Samui Marine Office, confirmed that the project was progressing as planned. He outlined that construction would begin in 2029 and be completed by 2032, in line with the government’s schedule.

Jirayu stated that the government anticipates the Samui terminal will attract large cruise ships from Singapore, which could then continue their journeys to Pattaya and other eastern coastal destinations.

Addressing Infrastructure Challenges on Koh Samui

During the meeting, local officials informed Jirayu that the municipality lacked sufficient funds to construct large-scale wastewater treatment facilities. In response, he pledged to coordinate with the Interior Ministry’s wastewater treatment authority to secure the necessary budget for wastewater management on the island.

Additionally, concerns were raised about the inadequate tap water supply for both residents and tourists. Jirayu assured attendees that he would liaise with the regional water supply office to facilitate the construction of a large undersea water pipeline to improve water access on Koh Samui.



