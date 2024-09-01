Thailand considering investing in three deep sea ports to boost marine tourism

Given the continuous growth opportunities in marine tourism through the increasing number of large cruise ships, the Marine Department has commissioned a consultant to study the feasibility and design of ports to accommodate these vessels.

The project has been allocated a budget of 156.15 million baht for the years 2020-23 under the integrated tourism revenue generation plan.

The large cruise terminal development plan includes three projects:

▪︎ Cruise terminal development project in Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province

This project will develop an area of approximately 47 rai (7.52 hectares). The total investment cost is 12.172 billion baht. The project will be based on the public-private partnership net cost model, with the private sector responsible for all construction and operations, while the government will repay the infrastructure investment over a 10-year period.

The project is scheduled to begin in 2025 and continue until 2061, with construction starting in 2029 and the terminal officially opening in 2032. The terminal will have a service life of 30 years, and it is expected to accommodate 200,000 to 400,000 tourists and 240 cruise ship trips per year.