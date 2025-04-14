Aftershock triggers collapse of high-rise building in Mandalay

The incident occurred in the afternoon, following the morning earthquake that struck the city. According to locals, tremors continued throughout the day.

“There was another tremor this morning—we heard it was magnitude 5.5. Around 1pm., a high-rise building located between 26th and 76th × 77th Streets collapsed forward. The building housed a private medical clinic and health supplies store. It was a four-story structure, and the ground floor was buried. Although the building sustained damage during the initial March quake, it wasn’t this severe until now,” said a resident.