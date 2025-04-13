Myanmar Insurers halt new disaster coverage after quake

Disaster insurance typically covers homes, vehicles, and other properties. A car owner in Yangon also confirmed the situation, saying, “I went to inquire about insuring a vehicle, but they wouldn’t accept new policies—only renewals.”

An insurance agent noted that while many homeowners carry fire insurance, earthquake insurance is far less common. “Now, after the quake, a lot of people are asking about it. But if the house hasn't been sold by the company yet, there’s nothing we can do. It’s rare for people to have both earthquake and fire insurance.”