Thai-Myanmar Business Council Launches Appeal for Myanmar Quake Aid

The Thai-Myanmar Business Council has launched an urgent appeal for donations to help those affected by the recent 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar.
The "Friendship Sharing Heart for Myanmar Earthquake Victims" project aims to raise funds for essential medical supplies, including disease prevention vaccines, basic first aid kits, and other crucial equipment, particularly for remote areas struggling with limited resources.
Krit Ungwitoonsatit, president of the Thai-Myanmar Business Council, announced the initiative following the significant impact of the earthquake, which struck Myanmar on March 28th, 2025, and was felt across the border in Thailand.
The council's priority is to provide immediate relief and prevent potential disease outbreaks in the aftermath of the disaster.
The donated funds will be specifically used to procure:
Members of the public wishing to contribute can make donations to the following bank account:
Please note that these donations are not tax-deductible, and the appeal will close on April 24th, 2025.
For further details or enquiries, please contact the Thai-Myanmar Business Council's Trade and Investment Division at the Federation of Thai Industries: