Thai-Myanmar Business Council Launches Appeal for Myanmar Quake Aid

The Thai-Myanmar Business Council has launched an urgent appeal for donations to help those affected by the recent 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar.

The "Friendship Sharing Heart for Myanmar Earthquake Victims" project aims to raise funds for essential medical supplies, including disease prevention vaccines, basic first aid kits, and other crucial equipment, particularly for remote areas struggling with limited resources.

Krit Ungwitoonsatit, president of the Thai-Myanmar Business Council, announced the initiative following the significant impact of the earthquake, which struck Myanmar on March 28th, 2025, and was felt across the border in Thailand.

