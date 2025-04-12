Thailand Sends Medical Team to Aid Myanmar Earthquake Victims

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health has deployed its first team of emergency medical specialists and support staff to Mandalay, Myanmar, to help those affected by the recent earthquake.

The 30-strong unit, a Type 1 Fixed Emergency Medical Team (EMT), is the first of four such teams that will rotate weekly to provide sustained assistance in the disaster-stricken region.

The deployment follows an assessment by Thai experts who accompanied a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Myanmar.

Their findings highlighted a significant need for medical care for the injured in Mandalay, prompting the Thai government to respond to Naypyidaw's request for international aid.

The medical team was seen off today (12th April, 2025) at Wing 6 Air Force Base in Don Mueang, Bangkok, by Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, representing Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, and other senior officials.

Dr Opas explained that the initial assessment team confirmed a large number of earthquake victims in Mandalay requiring urgent medical attention.

