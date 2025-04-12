468 aftershocks registered since March 28 earthquake in Myanmar

A total of 468 aftershocks have been recorded following the massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, according to the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division, which provided an update on Saturday.
The initial earthquake, with a magnitude of 8.2 and a depth of 10 km, occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. near Mandalay, about 392 kilometers from Pang Mapha district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.
The tremors affected northern and central Thailand, particularly Bangkok, where buildings were damaged in several districts.
As of 7 a.m. on Saturday, the division reported 468 aftershocks in Myanmar and surrounding areas. These included 184 aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.0–2.9, 198 with magnitudes between 3.0–3.9, 73 with magnitudes between 4.0–4.9, and 13 with magnitudes between 5.0–5.9.
In Thailand, 21 mild aftershocks have been reported since March 28, primarily in Mae Hong Son province, with magnitudes ranging from 1.0 to 5.9.
The latest aftershock was registered in Myanmar at 5:27 a.m. of Saturday (April 12), with no impact on Thailand.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported on Friday evening that the collapse of State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district due to the earthquake on March 28 has a total of 103 victims.
27 people have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 67 others remain missing.