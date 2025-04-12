468 aftershocks registered since March 28 earthquake in Myanmar

A total of 468 aftershocks have been recorded following the massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, according to the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division, which provided an update on Saturday.

The initial earthquake, with a magnitude of 8.2 and a depth of 10 km, occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. near Mandalay, about 392 kilometers from Pang Mapha district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.

The tremors affected northern and central Thailand, particularly Bangkok, where buildings were damaged in several districts.

As of 7 a.m. on Saturday, the division reported 468 aftershocks in Myanmar and surrounding areas. These included 184 aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.0–2.9, 198 with magnitudes between 3.0–3.9, 73 with magnitudes between 4.0–4.9, and 13 with magnitudes between 5.0–5.9.

