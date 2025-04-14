Anwar to meet Myanmar Junta Leader in Thailand over humanitarian aid

According to Malaysian media, the discussions will centre on delivering medical and other humanitarian aid to affected communities.
Anwar emphasized that the primary goal of the meeting is to support relief efforts in the wake of the disaster.
Before the meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, Anwar is also scheduled to hold talks with former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a member of the ASEAN chair’s informal advisory group, as well as with current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
These discussions will address cross-border issues, including flooding in Thailand’s southern provinces and Malaysia’s Kelantan state, as well as concerns along the Sungai Kolok–Rantau Panjang border.
“While the Five-Point Consensus remains a prerequisite for ASEAN-Myanmar cooperation, this meeting focuses strictly on enabling humanitarian assistance in response to the severe earthquake currently affecting Myanmar,” Anwar said during a monthly meeting with Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance on Sunday.
In response to Myanmar’s 2021 military coup and the ensuing violence, ASEAN leaders adopted the Five-Point Consensus to guide regional efforts toward peace and stability. The agreement includes:
An immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar.
Constructive dialogue among all parties concerned.
The appointment of a special ASEAN envoy to facilitate mediation.
The provision of humanitarian aid through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre).
The envoy’s access to meet all parties in Myanmar.
Despite its adoption, progress on implementing the consensus has been limited due to a lack of cooperation from Myanmar’s military regime.
As a result, ASEAN has downgraded Myanmar’s participation in its forums, excluding official representatives of the military regime from high-level meetings in recent years.