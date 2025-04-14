Anwar to meet Myanmar Junta Leader in Thailand over humanitarian aid

According to Malaysian media, the discussions will centre on delivering medical and other humanitarian aid to affected communities.

Anwar emphasized that the primary goal of the meeting is to support relief efforts in the wake of the disaster.

Before the meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, Anwar is also scheduled to hold talks with former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a member of the ASEAN chair’s informal advisory group, as well as with current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.