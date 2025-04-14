Paetongtarn joins Songkran festivities in Chiang Mai hometown

“Songkran is a time when everyone comes home to be with their loved ones and families. I hope everyone makes the most of this special time and travels safely,” she said.

“For the Thai New Year, may your hearts be light and happy, may you recharge your energy and return to work full of vigour. I wish you success, wealth, good health and happiness every day.”

Paetongtarn also noted that this year’s Songkran celebrations were lively across the country, thanks to the effective use of soft power, which has helped generate a positive atmosphere for both tourism and the economy.