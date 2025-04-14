Paetongtarn joins Songkran festivities in Chiang Mai hometown

She was warmly welcomed by Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn, who highlighted the province’s ongoing efforts to integrate soft power into local festivals to boost tourism and stimulate the economy throughout the year.
He noted that this year’s celebrations in San Kamphaeng received an enthusiastic response from both Thai and international visitors.
During the event, Paetongtarn and her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, paid respects to sacred objects and took part in traditional activities. Both received blessings for protection from misfortune, good fortune, and the strength to lead the nation towards prosperity and well-being.
Speaking to the press, the Prime Minister expressed her joy at visiting San Kamphaeng, her father’s hometown. She shared her deep connection to the district, saying it has been close to her heart since childhood, and thanked the local community for participating in the day’s celebrations.
“Songkran is a time when everyone comes home to be with their loved ones and families. I hope everyone makes the most of this special time and travels safely,” she said.
“For the Thai New Year, may your hearts be light and happy, may you recharge your energy and return to work full of vigour. I wish you success, wealth, good health and happiness every day.”
Paetongtarn also noted that this year’s Songkran celebrations were lively across the country, thanks to the effective use of soft power, which has helped generate a positive atmosphere for both tourism and the economy.