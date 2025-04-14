Two drown in Lamphun runoff Sunday night

MONDAY, APRIL 14, 2025

A couple drowned after a runoff hit their village in Lamphun, destroying nine homes. Their bodies were found hours apart on Monday morning.

Two villagers drowned after a runoff struck a village in Lamphun late Sunday night, destroying nine houses, rescue officials reported.

Officials from the Lamphun Rescue Foundation said the runoff damaged six houses in Moo 4 village and three houses in Moo 5 village of Tambon Tha Mae Lob, Mae Tha district.

A couple living in a house in Moo 5 village were swept away by the surge.

Rescuers searched for the two victims until 3am on Monday before suspending the operation due to the strong current.

The search resumed at 7.30am, and the team found the husband’s body.

 

Later, at 9.30am, they discovered the wife’s body around 500 metres from where her husband was found.

