Two drown in Lamphun runoff Sunday night

Two villagers drowned after a runoff struck a village in Lamphun late Sunday night, destroying nine houses, rescue officials reported.

Officials from the Lamphun Rescue Foundation said the runoff damaged six houses in Moo 4 village and three houses in Moo 5 village of Tambon Tha Mae Lob, Mae Tha district.

A couple living in a house in Moo 5 village were swept away by the surge.