3.5-Magnitude quake hits Krabi

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Krabi’s Nuea Khlong district on Monday afternoon, the Meteorological Department announced.
The department said the quake occurred at 2:27pm, with its epicentre located 2 kilometres deep, at latitude 8.022°N and longitude 98.978°E.
Residents of Nuea Khlong and Mueang districts reportedly felt the tremor.
The department added that the quake was caused by the Khlong Marui Fault, which runs through Ban Ta Khun and Phanom districts in Surat Thani, as well as Thap Put and Mueang districts in Phang Nga, before extending into the Andaman Sea, reaching Phuket and Koh Yao Island in Phang Nga. The fault line spans approximately 148 kilometres.